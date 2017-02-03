बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस मौत महल के जिम्मेदार कौन..?
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:07 PM IST
Photo Credit: अमर उजाला, कानपुर
जाजमऊ में अवैध निर्माण ढहने से हुई मौतों के मामले में गुरुवार को छोटे कर्मचारियों को निपटा दिया गया लेकिन बड़े अफसर बचे हैं। सब कह रहे हैं कि बड़े अफसरों की जिम्मेदारी नहीं है क्या। अब सवाल उठता है कि पुलिस, प्रशासन और डेवलपमेंट अथारिटी का इतना बड़ा तंत्र है, फिर भी महीनों से सात मंजिला अवैध भवन का निर्माण कैसे होता रहा।
