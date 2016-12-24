बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चुनाव आयोग की नाक में दम करेगा अतीक का यह दांव
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
voter list mess on atiq ahmad seat
{"_id":"585d416c4f1c1b3d77e392ce","slug":"voter-list-mess-on-atiq-ahmad-seat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e\u00a0\u0905\u0924\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 07:31 AM IST
Photo Credit: अमर उजाला, कानपुर
अतीक अहमद ने अब चुनाव आयोग की नाक में दम करने का मन बना लिया है। उधर, सपा नेता की पल-पल की हरकत पर नजर रख रहा आयोग भी इनके हर पैंतरे से वाकिफ है। मुकाबला दिलचस्प हो चला है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585d563f4f1c1ba107e3acc1","slug":"rahul-gandhi-almora-rally-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940? \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top