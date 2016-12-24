आपका शहर Close

चुनाव आयोग की नाक में दम करेगा अतीक का यह दांव

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 07:31 AM IST
voter list mess on atiq ahmad seat

अतीक अहमद ने अब चुनाव आयोग की नाक में दम करने का मन बना लिया है। उधर, सपा नेता की पल-पल की हरकत पर नजर रख रहा आयोग भी इनके हर पैंतरे से वाकिफ है। मुकाबला दिलचस्प हो चला है।
 

 

atiq ahmed election commission of india

नोटबंदी पर संग्राम

जैसे इंदिरा ने आपातकाल पर मांगी थी माफी, वैसा ही नोटबंदी पर करें मोदी: चिदंबरम

p chidambaram statement over demonetisation and narendra modi

{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दो बैंकों में खाता होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, old currency and note ban in india
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अगर आपके भी दो बैंकों में खाते हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी जरूरी है ये खबर

note ban, if u have two bank accounts, cashless transaction possible by online fund transfer
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585d563f4f1c1ba107e3acc1","slug":"rahul-gandhi-almora-rally-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940? \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

कितनी सफल रही उत्तराखंड में राहुल गांधी की रैली? खुद देखिए तस्वीरें

rahul gandhi almora rally photos.
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
﻿