PHOTOS: ये है उत्तर भारत का एकमात्र वामनावतार भगवान विष्णु का मंदिर, द्वादशी पर मनाई गई जयंती
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 08:37 PM IST
भगवान विष्णु के दशावतारों में से एक वामन अवतार का दुर्लभ मंदिर यूपी के कानपुर शहर की पुरानी घनी आबादी हटिया में स्थित है। यह मंदिर श्रद्धालुओं की आस्था का केंद्र बना है। मान्यता है कि समर्पण भाव से वामन देव की पूजा करने पर अहंकार समाप्त हो जाता है और मनवांछित फल की प्राप्ति होती है।
