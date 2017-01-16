बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑनलाइन आवेदन का आज अंतिम दिन
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 01:33 PM IST
आईआईटी ऑनलाइन आवेदन फार्म
एनआईटी, ट्रिपल आईटी, जीएफटी में एडमिशन और आईआईटी की अर्हताकारी संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (जेईई) मेन 2017-18 के ऑनलाइन आवेदन फार्म सोमवार (16 जनवरी) तक भरे जा सकेंगे। वेबसाइट jeemain.nic.in पर फार्म उपलब्ध है। अब फार्म भरने की डेट संभवत: आगे नहीं बढ़ेगी।
जेईई मेन के आवेदन फार्म पहले 31 दिसंबर तक भरे जाने थे लेकिन सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजूकेशन (सीबीएसई) ने डेट बढ़ाकर 16 जनवरी कर दी। साथ ही 25 जनवरी से 3 फरवरी के बीच आवेदन फार्म की त्रुटियां दूर करने का विकल्प उपलब्ध कराया। जेईई मेन की प्रवेश परीक्षा 2 अप्रैल को कराई जाएगी। 8, 9 अप्रैल को ऑनलाइन प्रवेश परीक्षा होगी। 28 अप्रैल 2017 तक रिजल्ट आएंगे। इसमें दो लाख 20 हजार रैंक पाने वाले स्टूडेंट ही आईआईटी में एडमिशन के संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (जेईई) एडवांस के रजिस्ट्रेशन फार्म भर सकेंगे। यह व्यवस्था पहले से लागू है।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
