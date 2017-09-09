बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BJP सरकार पर बरसीं सुभाषिनी अली, कहा- ‘PM का मतलब होता पॉकेटमार, 11 को कचहरी में ताले डालेंगे किसान’
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 08:27 PM IST
माकपा नेता और पूर्व सांसद सुभाषिनी अली शनिवार को भाजपा सरकार पर आगबबूला हो उठीं। इटावा के नुमायश पंडाल में किसान सभा के सम्मेलन में सुभाषिनी ने पीएम मोदी और यूपी के सीएम योगी को ‘सवालों के कठघरे में खड़ा किया’।
