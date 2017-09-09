Download App
kavya kavya

BJP सरकार पर बरसीं सुभाषिनी अली, कहा- ‘PM का मतलब होता पॉकेटमार, 11 को कचहरी में ताले डालेंगे किसान’

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 08:27 PM IST
subhashini ali statement about bjp government and prime minister

माकपा नेता और पूर्व सांसद सुभाषिनी अली शनिवार को भाजपा सरकार पर आगबबूला हो उठीं। इटावा के नुमायश पंडाल में किसान सभा के सम्मेलन में सुभाषिनी ने पीएम मोदी और यूपी के सीएम योगी को ‘सवालों के कठघरे में खड़ा किया’। 
 

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केस

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केसः 7 दिन में चार्जशीट, CM बोले- रद्द हो सकती है रायन स्कूल की मान्यता

pradyuman thakur death case: mla reaches school, parents protest against school and all updates

