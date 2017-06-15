बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एसएसपी सोनिया सिंह को देखकर ‘पियक्कड़ों के होश उड़े’, शराब का पैग फेंकते ही करने लगे भागम-भाग
{"_id":"5942ac914f1c1b03388b469a","slug":"ssp-sonia-singh-raids-in-liquor-shop","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"एसएसपी सोनिया सिंह को देखकर 'पियक्कड़ों के होश उड़े', शराब का पैग फेंकते ही करने लगे भागम-भाग ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 09:29 PM IST
तेज तर्रार महिला पुलिस अधिकारी एसएसपी सोनिया सिंह को वाइन शॉप में देखकर पियक्कड़ों के होश उड़ गए। अपने रौबीले अंदाज में एसएसपी ने जैसे ही शराब की दुकान में एंट्री की तो कुछ पियक्कड़ शराब की बोतलें छोड़कर भागने लगे तो कुछ लोग वहीं भीषण नशे की वजह से जमीन पर गिर पड़े।
