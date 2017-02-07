आपका शहर Close

मिट्टी में जिंदा दफ्न हो गई शिवानी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 04:58 PM IST
shivani went to be buried alive in mud

शिवानी की फाइल फोटो और घटनास्थल पर खड़े गांववालेPC: अमर उजाला

अचानक टीला धसने से शिवानी मिट्टी में जिंदा दफ्न हो गई। जब तक उसे बाहर निकाला जाता तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। मामला यूपी के औरैया जिले का है। 
औरैया अछल्दा के गौसला गांव निवासी मुकेश कुमार की बेटी शिवानी (13) गांव के बाहर टीले पर मिट्टी खोदने गई थी। टीले पर चढ़कर वह मिट्टी खोद ही रही थी तभी अचानक टीला धंस गया और उसके नीचे शिवानी दब गई। सांस न मिलने के कारण उसने दम तोड़ दिया। गांववालों पुलिस को सूचना दी। करीब डेढ़ घंटे के बाद लाश को बाहर निकाला जा सका। 
