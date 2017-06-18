बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाक कप्तान सरफ़राज़ के मामा ने खोली पाकिस्तानियों के बुरे रवैये की पोल
पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान सरफराज के मामा महबूब हसन ने पाकिस्तानियों के रवैये पर अपनी बड़ी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है। भारत-पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट मैच से पहले सरफराज के मामा ने ये कह कर सबको चौंका दिया कि कराची में पाकिस्तानियों द्वारा किए जा रहे व्यवहार से वह खुश नहीं थे।
