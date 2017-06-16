बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘साई V/S आई’ में देखें छोटे शहरों के युवा कलाकारों का हुनर, 7 जुलाई को होगी रिलीज
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 10:56 PM IST
छोटे शहरों के युवा कलाकार बॉलीवुड में खूब धमाल मचा रहे हैं। साल 2004 में रियलटी शो ‘जी सिने स्टार्स की खोज’ से अपना एक्टिंग कॅरियर शुरू करने वाले अंकुर मल्होत्रा ने कानपुर में ‘साई वर्सेज आई’ फिल्म बनाई है। सात जुलाई को यह फिल्म कानपुर, लखनऊ, कन्नौज सहित कई जगह रिलीज की जा रही है। फिल्म के जरिए अंकुर प्रदेश के प्रतिभावान युवाओं को बेहतर मंच देने के लिए प्रयासत हैं।
