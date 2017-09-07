बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सलमान जैसे सुपरस्टार करते थे Rotomac का विज्ञापन, अब नीलाम हो रही मालिक की संपत्ति
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 12:15 AM IST
बॉल पेन्स (कलम) में सबसे मशहूर इंडियन कंपनी Rotomac Group के मालिक विक्रम कोठारी के बुरे दिन खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहे हैं। जिस कंपनी के प्रोडक्ट्स का एड (विज्ञापन) बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार सलमान खान जैसे सिलेब्रिटीज करते थे आज उस कंपनी की हालत इतनी खराब होती जा रही है कि मालिक के घर तक नीलाम होने लगे हैं।
