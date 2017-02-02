बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
...और जिंदगियां बचाने के लिए 72 घंटे चलेगा रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:19 PM IST
Photo Credit: रविंदर सिंह भाटिया, अमर उजाला, कानपुर
कानपुर के जाजमऊ इलाके में सपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष महताब अालम का निर्माणाधीन छह मंजिला अपार्टमेंट बुधवार काे धराशायी हाे गया। इस घटना में सात शव व अाठ घायलाें काे अभी तक बाहर निकाला जा चुका है।
