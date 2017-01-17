आपका शहर Close

पॉलीटेक्निक में होगी एमएलसी चुनाव की काउंटिंग

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 12:40 PM IST
Polytechnique will MLC election counting

पॉलीटेक्निक में होगी एमएलसी चुनाव की काउंटिंग

कानपुर। अब एमएलसी चुनाव की काउंटिंग जीआईसी चुन्नीगंज के बजाय पॉलीटेक्निक में होगी। जिलाधिकारी कौशल राज शर्मा ने बताया कि पहले तय किया गया था कि एमएलसी चुनाव की काउंटिंग जीआईसी चुन्नीगंज में कराई जाए। टेबिलों के बीच में पर्दे लगवाना तय हुआ था। इस पर चुनाव आयोग ने एतराज जताया था। इसलिए अब पॉलीटेक्निक में ही काउंटिंग होगी। इसकी तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है।
