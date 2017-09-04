बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बदलेगी पुलिस की वर्दी, पुलिस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट और NID ने तैयार की डिजाइन
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 01:14 PM IST
देश में पुलिस को बदलने की तैयारी तेज हो गई है। पुलिस को हाईटेक बनाने के साथ ही उनकी वर्दी भी बदलने की कवायद शुरू हो गई है। देश के एक प्रतिष्ठित फैशन डिजाइनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट से वर्दी का तीन तरह का सैंपल मंगाया गया है।
