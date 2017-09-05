बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विसर्जन के दौरान नहर में डूबे 12 युवक, तस्वीरों में देखें फिर इनके साथ क्या हुआ
{"_id":"59ae48ed4f1c1b76078b45e1","slug":"people-survive-from-canal-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 12 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:28 PM IST
भगवान गणेश की प्रतिमा विसर्जित करने गए थे ये 12 लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें फिर इनके साथ क्या हुआ..
