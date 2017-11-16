बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वो क्रांतिकारी पत्रकार, जिसकी 'दिनदहाड़े हत्या' ने खड़े कर दिए थे देशवासियों के रोंगटे
{"_id":"5a0d77cb4f1c1bc9678bc0a2","slug":"national-press-day-special-story-about-journalist-ganesh-shanker-vidyarthi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u093f\u0928\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e' \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 06:10 PM IST
उसकी कलम जब चलती थी तो अंग्रेजी हुकूमत की जड़ें हिल जाती थीं। भगत सिंह, बालकृष्ण शर्मा नवीन, सोहन लाल द्विवेदी, सनेही, प्रताप नारायण मिश्र जैसे तमाम देशभक्तों ने जिस ‘प्रताप प्रेस’ की 'ज्वाला' से राष्ट्रप्रेम को घर-घर तक पहुंचा दिया। राष्ट्रीय प्रेस दिवस (16 नवंबर) के मौके पर हम आपको उसी पत्रकार के बारे में बताते हैं जिसकी मौत ने लोगों के रोंगटे तक खड़े कर दिए थे।
हम बात कर रहे हैं महान क्रांतिकारी और पत्रकार गणेश शंकर विद्यार्थी की। विद्यार्थी को कानपुर शहर में सांप्रदायिक दंगों की वजह से 25 मार्च 1931 को अपने प्राण गवाने पड़े थे। लेकिन केवल दंगा ही उनकी मौत का कारण नहीं था।
