अखिलेश ने की मुलायम के साढ़ू की इस तरह से बेइज्जती...

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 01:49 AM IST
mulayam in laws humiliation by akhilesh

आखिरकार मुलायम के साढ़ू का टिकट कट ही गया। औरैया की विधुना विधानसभा सीट पर सपा से नामांकन पत्र भरने वाले मुलायम के साढ़ू प्रमोद गुप्ता अब चुनाव लड़ने से वंचित रह जाएंगे। उनका नामांकन निरस्त हो गया है।
बता दें मंगलवार तक प्रमोद सपा से चुनाव लड़ने का दावा कर रहे थे। वहीं दूसरी ओर यह खबर आ रही थी कि इस सीट पर दिनेश वर्मा उर्फ गुड्डू वर्मा चुनाव लड़ने जा रहे हैं।

दिनेश वर्मा के समर्थक इस खबर के आने से खुशियां मना रहे हैं। मुलायम के साड़ू प्रमोद को जोर का झटका लगा है। मुलायम के साढ़ू प्रमोद गुप्ता अब कुछ भी कहने से बच रहे हैं। हालांकि मंगलवार तक प्रमोद यह दावा कर रहे थे कि उन्हें पार्टी से टिकट मिल गया है। 

इसे कंफर्म करने के लिए जिला अध्यक्ष से लेकर अखिलेश के निजी सचिव तक का हवाला भी दिया। लेकिन आखिर में मुलायम के साढ़ू की ही हवा निकल गई। अब प्रमोद कुछ करने के हाल में नहीं रहे हैं। 
 
