'राम' की धरती पर 'शिव' को लगा जोर का झटका, Over-Confidence ने यहां डुबोई भाजपा की लुटिया
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 02:00 PM IST
यूपी से लेकर मप्र तक भाजपा सरकार लगातार रामराज्य लाने की बात करते हुए दोनों प्रांत के मुख्यमंत्रियों ने काम तो बहुत किए लेकिन भगवान राम की कर्मस्थली वाले विधानसभा के उपचुनाव में भाजपा को मिली करारी हार का संदेश बहुत दूर तक जाएगा। भाजपाई इसके लिए तमाम बहाने बनाएंगे लेकिन यह हार काफी कुछ कहती है।
