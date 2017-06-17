बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अस्पताल में नाबालिग से रेप, लोगों का फूटा आक्रोश, भीषण पथराव के बाद की सड़क जाम
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 02:21 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में शुक्रवार को एक एक नर्सिंग होम में एक वॉर्ड बॉय पर वहां भर्ती नाबालिक लड़की से रेप का आरोप है। बताया जा रहा है कि वॉर्ड बॉय ने वहां भर्ती लड़की को नशीला इंजेक्शन लगाकर उसके साथ रेप किया। आईसीयू में एडमिट लड़की ने शुक्रवार सुबह परिवार को यह बात बताई तो सब हैरान रह गए।
