जानें, महिमा ने किसे चुन लिया, बाइक के पीछे बैठकर कहां-कहां घूमीं...

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 12:35 AM IST
कानपुर पहुंचीं महिमा चौधरी
कानपुर पहुंचीं महिमा चौधरी को एक ऐसा साथी मिल गया। जिसकी बाइक के पीछे बैठकर महिमा जगह-जगह घूमीं। सिकंदरा में एक निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में नामांकन कराने पहुंचीं महिमा की एक झलक पाने को हर कोई बेकरार दिखा। महिमा एक पत्रकार की बाइक के पीछे बैठकर जगह-जगह घूमनें निकल गईं। पत्रकार राहुल के साथ महिमा ने बाइक पर बैठकर सेल्फी भी ली।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
