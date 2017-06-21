बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
...तस्वीरों में देखें, बच्चों-बूढ़ों और युवाओं ने कैसे समझी योग की महत्वता
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 10:36 AM IST
Photo Credit: ओपी वाधवानी, अमर उजाला, कानपुर
21 जून को दुनियाभर में में तीसरा अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाया गया। इस विशेष दिन पर कानपुर की परशुराम वाटिका में अमर उजाला की ओर से योगशाला आयोजित हुई।
