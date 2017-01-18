बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एचबीटीयू में कार्यशाला
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:37 PM IST
एचबीटीयू में कार्यशाला का उद्घाटन
कानपुर।हरकोर्ट बटलर टेक्नोलॉजिकल यूनिवर्सिटी (एचबीटीयू) में मेकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग की दो दिवसीय कार्यशाला का उद्घाटन हुआ।
कंप्यूटर एडेड इंजीनियरिंग एंड व्हीकल डेवलपमेंट की दो दिवसीय (17, 18 जनवरी) कार्यशाला एचबीटीयू के मेकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग डिपार्टमेंट में शुरू हुई। एसिटा टेक्नोलॉजी लखनऊ के अजय श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि अब वाहनों की मजबूती, वजन और स्पीड का आकलन कंप्यूटर के माध्यम से किया जाता है। डिजाइन बनाना भी आसान हो गया है। पहले यह मैनुअल होता था। कोआर्डिनेटर डॉ. जितेंद्र भास्कर ने कहा कि एलएस डायना, हाइपर वेस, क्रियो और एनसिस सॉफ्टवेयर की मदद से वाहनों के फीचर हाईटेक बनाए जा रहे हैं। सभी कंपनियों का जोर ज्यादा फीचर बढ़ाने पर है। यह उपभोक्ताओं का आकर्षित करता है।
