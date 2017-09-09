बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
CM योगी आदित्यनाथ की फजीहत, वाहवाही का ‘घी’ गटक गटए गए सरकारी अफसर
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 01:20 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री के हाथों गाय के दूध के एटीएम का उद्घाटन कराकर कानपुर नगर निगम अधिकारियों ने वाहवाही का ‘घी’ तो गटक लिया, लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री की फजीहत करा दी। पहले ही दिन शुक्रवार को मिल्क एटीएम ठप रहा। सुबह जब गाय का शुद्ध दूध लेने बाशिंदे वहां पहुंचे तो उन्हें मिल्क एटीएम बंद मिला। इस संबंध में नगर प्रशासक अविनाश सिंह गैरजिम्मेदार जवाब देते रहे। दूध-मट्ठा न मिलने का वाजिब कारण बताने की जगह वह दावा करते रहे कि तैयारी पूरी हैं, कोई दिक्कत नहीं है। एक-दो दिन में दूध मिलने लगेगा।
