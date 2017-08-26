Download App
kavya kavya

PHOTOS: बस्ती, गली, चौराहों से लेकर अपार्टमेन्ट और बंग्लों में ‘गणपति बप्पा मोरया’ 

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 12:47 PM IST
ganesh chaturthi festival celebration in kanpur

गणेश चतुर्थी पर कानपुर शहर में 1500 छोटे-बड़े पंडालों में गणेश जी की मूर्तियां स्थापित की गई हैं। भव्य पंडालों में रात तक ‘गणपति बप्पा मोरया’ उद्घोष होता रहा। पूजन के साथ शुरू हुए महोत्सव के दौरान 10 दिन तक सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम, आरती और प्रसाद वितरण होता रहेगा। बड़ी तादाद में लोगों ने घरों में भी गणपति स्थापना की।
 

ganesh chaturthi festival ganesh chaturthi

