बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
17 जनवरी से भरें एग्जाम फॉर्म
{"_id":"58774eec4f1c1b8327ba87a6","slug":"fill-out-the-form-exam-from-january-17","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"17 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0917\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092e \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 03:10 PM IST
परीक्षा के फार्म
कानपुर यूनिवर्सिटी के रेग्युलर और प्राइवेट एग्जाम के बैक पेपर में पास स्टूडेंट 17 जनवरी से एग्जाम फार्म भर सकेंगे। यह प्रक्रिया 19 जनवरी तक चलेगी। परीक्षा नियंत्रक राज बहादुर यादव ने बताया कि कॉलेज लॉगिन जल्द ही खोला जाएगा।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587723be4f1c1b577fbaa435","slug":"sofia-hayat-in-search-of-groom-for-rakhi-sawant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u0916\u094b\u091c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587715da4f1c1b7940ba83e3","slug":"makar-sankranti-effects-on-your-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5877518f4f1c1bab78ba9195","slug":"bigg-boss-manveer-first-finalist-showered-with-kisses","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIGG BOSS: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0908\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"587720424f1c1bab78ba8f64","slug":"whatsapp-updates-gif-image-and-media-sharing-feature","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u091f\u094d\u0938\u090f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"5877298a4f1c1bab78ba8ffd","slug":"reliance-jio-may-soon-launch-smartphones-below-1500","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 999 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"587739b04f1c1b8327ba8728","slug":"3-crore-new-notes-seized-from-indirapuram-ghaziabad-4-arrested","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u200c\u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 3 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f!, 4 \u0917\u200c\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587649b54f1c1b1529baa59c","slug":"when-suresh-prabhu-stood-up","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u0941 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u094c\u0930\u0928 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5875fb6f4f1c1b1629baa4c2","slug":"mulayam-singh-depart-for-delhi-with-shivpal-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587505174f1c1bb037ba89f7","slug":"akhilesh-group-considers-him-as-sp-chief-of-party-announces-mlc-list","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0932\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5870c88b4f1c1bdc6b158400","slug":"income-tax-department-releases-rules-for-carrying-money","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092b\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5877257a4f1c1b8327ba8625","slug":"25-thousand-rupee-award-to-hrtc-drivers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"HRTC \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top