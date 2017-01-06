आपका शहर Close

इटावा में समाजवादी पार्टी में घमासान, कार्यकर्ताओं में आक्रोश, फोर्स तैनात

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 11:40 AM IST
etawah samajwadi party supporters in tention

इटावा में सपा कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच सपा जिलाध्यक्ष पद के लिए गुस्सा भड़काPC: अमर उजाला

सपा के गढ़ इटावा में अखिलेश और शिवपाल समर्थकों के बीच पार्टी जिलाध्यक्ष पद के लिए तनाव बढ़ गया है। कार्यकर्ताओं की बढ़ती भीड़ और आक्रोश को देखते हुए कई थानों की फोर्स मौके पर पहुंच गई है। शिवपाल गुट के सपा नेता सुनील यादव को डेढ़ महीने पहले इटावा से पार्टी जिलाध्यक्ष बनाया गया था।
गुरुवार को अखिलेश गुट के गोपाल यादव को पार्टी जिलाध्यक्ष बना दिया गया। इससे तनाव व्याप्त हो गया। दोनों गुटों के सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे पर गुस्सा जाहिर किया। शिवपाल गुट के कार्यकर्तआों का कहना है कि पार्टी में मनमानी नहीं चलेगी।

सब कुछ सही चल रहा है तो जिलाध्यक्ष दूसरे को क्यों बना दिया गया। उधर अखिलेश-रामगोपाल गुट के सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि साफ सुथरी छवि वाले नेता को ही पार्टी जिलाध्यक्ष बनाकर सराहनीय काम किया गया है। इटावा मे सपा के जिला कार्यालय पर कई थानों की पुलिस पहुंच गई है।

नये जिलाध्यक्ष गोपाल यादव का कहना है कि कार्यालय मे घुसकर चार्ज लेंगे। जबकि पुराने (शिवपाल गुट) जिलाध्यक्ष सुनील यादव का कहना है कि जब तक चुनाव आयोग सपा के बारे मे कोई फैसला नहीं देता है तब तक वही जिलाध्यक्ष हैं। 
﻿