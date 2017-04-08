बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अनियंत्रित बस नदी में पलटी, 8 यात्रियों की मौत कई घायल, ये हैं हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 06:21 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में शनिवार शाम एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। तेज रफ्तार बस अनियंत्रित होकर नदी में पलट गई। इस दुर्घटना में 8 लोगों के मरने की सूचना है जबकि 20 से ज्यादा लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। बस में फंसे लोगों को नदी से बाहर निकालने के प्रयास जारी हैं।
