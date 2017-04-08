आपका शहर Close

अनियंत्रित बस नदी में पलटी, 8 यात्रियों की मौत कई घायल, ये हैं हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 06:21 PM IST
eight killed more than 20 injured in bus accident

यूपी के कानपुर में शनिवार शाम एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। तेज रफ्तार बस अनियंत्रित होकर नदी में पलट गई। इस दुर्घटना में 8 लोगों के मरने की सूचना है जबकि 20 से ज्यादा लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। बस में फंसे लोगों को नदी से बाहर निकालने के प्रयास जारी हैं।

Browse By Tags

eight killed eight

माफी

जयंत सिन्हा बोले, गायकवाड़ ने मांगी माफी, तब हटाया गया प्रतिबंध

Jayant Sinha said that Ravindra Gaikwad apoligised took undertaking clarifies MoS Civil Aviation 

