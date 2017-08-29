Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

मुसर से कुचलकर 3 लोगों की नृशंस हत्या से सनसनी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 08:36 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Three people brutally murdered in etawah

डेमो पिक

मंगलवार तड़के यूपी के इटावा में ट्रिपल मर्डर का बड़ा ही सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया। यहां के बसरेहर इलाके में तीन लोगों की नृशंस हत्या कर दी गई। घटना मंगलवार सुबह करीब सवा पांच बजे की है।
मंगलवार को इटावा के बसरेहर इलाके की सुबह बड़ी ही भयानक वारदात की खबर से हुई। यहां के अभिनयपुरा गांव में उस समय सनसनी फैल गई जब गांववालों को नाहर सिंह के घर के बाहर खून के धब्बे और छींटें दिखाई दिए। आनन-फानन पुलिस को फोन करके बुलाया गया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने अंदर जाकर देखा तो तीन लाशें बुरी तरह से कुचली हुईं जमीन पर पड़ी थीं।

आरोप है कि नाहर सिंह (56) के बेटे दीपकान्त ने ही अपने पिता, मां जावित्री देवी (55), बुआ कमला देवी (52)  को मारा है। तीनों की मुसर (ओखली में इस्तेमाल होने वाली भारी वस्तु) से कुचलकर नृशंस  हत्या की गई है। हत्या के पीछे का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। बताया जा रहा है कि हत्यारोपी दीपकान्त मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त हो गया था।
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

brutally murder murder kanpur kill More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

एक बॉलीवुड फिल्म ने बदल दी थी इस पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस की किस्मत, अब दिखने लगी है ऐसी

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
untold facts of pakistani actress and singer salma agha

कभी सुपरस्टार रही थी ये हीरोइन, 3 दिन तक घर में पड़ी रही थी लाश

  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Flashback: Yesteryear actress Nalini Jaywant tragic life and lonely death

सुनील ग्रोवर के बाद कपिल ने फिर की ऐसी हरकत, गुस्से से लाल हो गए अजय देवगन

  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Kapil Sharma gets a panic attack and cancels Baadshaho shoot last minute Ajay Devgn fuming

अब महंगे ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स नहीं, टमाटर से मिलेगी दमकती त्वचा

  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
effective tomato face packs home remedies for glowing skin that really work

दीपक तिजोरी के पास जो हुनर है वो किसी खान या कपूर के पास भी नहीं

  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Actor-director Deepak Tijori interesting facts on his birthday

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

AAP की बड़ी जीत

बवाना उपचुनाव: AAP की बड़ी जीत, केजरीवाल बोले- मेरे विधायकों जैसा कोई नहीं

Bawana Election Result 2017: bawana by poll counting, see all updates here

Most Read

दूसरे धर्म का था प्रेमी, नाराज परिजनों ने बेटी के साथ किया ये घिनौना काम

minor girl was tortured by family for lover in allahabad
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

प्रेमिका की बाहों में था पति, अचानक पहुंची पत्नी ने चप्पलों से उतारा आशिकी का भूत

married man was with his girlfriend and wife came to know then beats him in Chandauli
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बाढ़ में रिश्ते शर्मसार: नंदोई ने लूटी आबरू, पानी में फेंका

man rape sister in law in bihar and then through her in flood water
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

देवर ने पहले पिलाई नशीली कोल्डड्रिंक, फिर भाभी के साथ किया ये सब

woman raped by brother of husband in agra
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

2 साल पहले डेरा में महिला लापता, अकेले में मिलना चाहते थे राम रहीम

2 years ago women missing in Dera Ram Rahim wanted meet alone
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

नाबालिग छात्र से अंतरंग संबंध बनाते पकड़ी गई हाईस्‍कूल की टीचर

high school teacher arrested after sexual abuse her male student
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
urdu poet makhdoom mohiuddin never wrote for bollywood but his poetry were used in films
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

मख़दूम मोहिउद्दीन: निज़ाम ने सुनाया था इस शायर की मौत का फ़रमान

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan tutari song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शंकर महादेवन ने 'तुतारी सॉन्ग' से की गणेश वंदना

when Anand Narain Mulla failed in urdu paper
काव्य चर्चा

आनंद नारायण मुल्ला: एक आज़ाद ख़्याल शायर जब ICS में उर्दू के पेपर में हुए फ़ेल...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!