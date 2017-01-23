आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पुलिस ने पकड़े ‘पुराने जमाने के चोर’

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 12:21 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
police arrested old fashion thief

मोमबत्ती की रोशनी में घरों और दुकानों से माल उड़ाने वाला गैंग

कानपुर की पुलिस ने ‘पुराने जमाने के चोर’ पकड़े हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक आज युग में भी शहर में मोमबत्ती की रोशनी में घरों और दुकानों से माल उड़ाने वाला गैंग है। बेकनगंज पुलिस ने गैेग के तीन शातिरों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने कहना है कि शातिर औजारों और असलहों के साथ मोमबत्ती और माचिस लेकर चलते हैं। घर में घुसने के बाद मोमबत्ती जलाकर माल समटते थे। पुलिस की यह कहानी आला अफसरों के भी समझ में नहीं आ रही है। बेकनगंज पुलिस ने बताया कि रविवार रात क्षेत्र में तीन शातिर चोरी की साजिश रच रहे थे। इसी दौरान पुलिस ने सफीपुर उन्नाव निवासी अजमेरी, अमीनगंज परेड केअसलम और सफीपुर उन्नाव के नईम खा को दबोच लिया। इनकेपास मोमबत्ती, माचिस और नकबजनी में प्रयोग होने वाली सरिया, हथौड़ा और चाकू मिला है। पुलिस ने रविवार को तीनों को कोर्ट में पेश करने केबाद जेल भेज दिया गया।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

police arrested old fashion thief More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

सायना नेहवाल ने खत्म किया सूखा, लंबे समय बाद जीता गोल्ड

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Saina Wins Her 1st Title After Rio Olympics 2016

Bigg Boss : सलमान ने शाहरुख पर लगाया गोभी चुराने का आरोप, भड़क गए किंग खान

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
salman blamed shahrukh khan for a theft

अगर दफ्तर में सोना है तो सोएं, लेकिन जरा नजाकत से

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Sleep at office but with style

सोमवार को बना है शुभ संयोग त‌िल के 6 प्रयोग से म‌िलेगा बड़ा लाभ

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
vrat katha sathtila ekadashi 23 january 2016

अफगानिस्तान के इस बल्लेबाज ने तोड़ा कोहली का अंतरराष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Mohammad Shahzad breaks Virat Kohli's record in the Desert T20 challenge

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

कितनी सुरक्षित रेल

देश के अब तक के सबसे बड़े रेल हादसे, कब-कहां और कैसे

Since 2000, the major railway accidents in india

Most Read

‘पटरी पर ब्लास्ट करने को कहा था, तुमने तोड़ी क्यों’, इस कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग मची सनसनी

blast was on track why did you break
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

वाराणसी में सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, नेता गिरफ्तार

election coordinating leader caught nude with girl
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नॉनस्टॉप दो घंटे चला ‘नशेबाज का शूटआउट’, चार पुलिसकर्मी घायल, इलाके में दहशत

shootout at mahoba four policemen injured panic in area
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

8.3 करोड़ का सोना जब्त, चप्पलों में छिपाकर की जा रही थी तस्करी

8.3 crore rupees gold seized form howrah railway station
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

विदेशी पर्यटकों से भरी बस लुढ़की, 43 घायल, तीन की हालत गंभीर

Bhutan Tourist Bus Accident at Bilaspur, 43 Injured.
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ननदोई के लिए पति की कातिल बनी महिला, यूं रची खौफनाक साजिश

lady killed husband for boy friend at fatehabad of haryana
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top