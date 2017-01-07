आपका शहर Close

पैदा होते ही बच्ची को फेंक दिया तालाब किनारे

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 08:38 PM IST
born baby threw the pond side

डेमो

नवजात बच्ची को देख नौ माह कोख में रखने वाली मां का दिल भी नहीं पसीजा और उसे जिंदा ही तालाब के किनारे फेंक दिया गया। शनिवार सुबह ग्रामीणों ने देखा तो उसकी सांसे चल रही थी। वे अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए वाहन की व्यवस्था कर रहे थे, तभी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।
कन्नौज के कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव इमलियापुरवा के निकट एक तालाब है। शनिवार सुबह कुछ लोग शौच के लिए तालाब पर पहुंचे तो वहां बिना कपड़ोें के नवजात बच्ची पड़ी थी, जिसके सांसे चल रही थी। सूचना मिलते ही दर्जनों लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए।

नवजात बच्ची को ग्रामीण जिला अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए वाहन की व्यवस्था करने लगे, तभी उसने दम तोड़ दिया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है। लोगों का कहना है कि शिशु कपड़े में लिपटा न होने के कारण सर्दी लग गई। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई।

कोतवाल अजय राज वर्मा का कहना है कि सुबह सूचना पर पुलिस टीम को भेजा था। शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। जांच पड़ताल की जा रही है।


 
