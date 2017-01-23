आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के मामले में कांग्रेसी विधायक के खिलाफ एफआईआर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 06:24 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
congress legislator bounded ethics violations

गोविंदनगर से कांग्रेस विधायक अजय कपूर (फाइल फोटो)

कानपुर में यूपी चुनाव आचार संहिता उल्लंघन का मामला सामने आया है। मामले में कांग्रेस विधायक अजय कपूर उनके भाई विजय कपूर पूर्व पार्षद देवेंद्र सबरवाल सहित दो हजार अज्ञात लोगों पर गोविंदनगर थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।
आरोप है कि रविवार को नेताजी ने एक जन्मदिन समारोह में शिरकत की थी और वहां लोगों को प्रलोभन देने की कोशिश की। फिलहाल, मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। निर्वाचन आयोग भी इस मामले की जांच पर नजर रख रहा है।

यदि उनके खिलाफ सबूत जुटा लिए जाते हैं तो उनकी उम्मीदवारी खतरे में पड़ सकती है। इसके पहले भी चुनाव आयोग विधायक अजय कपूर को आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के मामले में नोटिस भेज चुका है।     

 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

kanpur ethics violations the congress up assembly elections More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

ऋतिक की पार्टी में पहुंची एक्स वाइफ सुजैन, 'काबिल' देखकर पति को भर लिया बाहों में

  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
sussanne khan attend hrithik roshan's party

हर लड़के के लिए ये 6 काम है जरूरी, तभी खुश रहेगी गर्लफ्रेंड

  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Rules For Boyfriends

काबिल ऋतिक की 8 नाकाबिल फिल्में, हो गई थी फ्लॉप

  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Movies that stalled Hrithik Roshan's career

अमिताभ नहीं अब ये हीरो करेगा 'केबीसी' को होस्ट

  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
ranbir kapoor will be the host of kbc

वीवो का V5 प्लस भारत में लॉन्च, फ्रंट में लगे हैं दो कैमरे

  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
vivo launches v5 plus in india with dual front camera

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

यूपी का चुनावी दंगल

कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे प्रियंका गांधी का अहम रोल

UP election- who is behind the SP-Congress alliance?

Most Read

पाकिस्तान से रिहा सैनिक चंदू भारत में ‘कैद’

Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

राष्ट्रपति ने 4 की फांसी की सजा को उम्रकैद में बदला

President sets aside MHA advice, commutes death of 4 to life term
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शिवपाल समर्थकों ने बनाया नया संगठन, नाम जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

shivpal supporters created new organization
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश की सूची में कुछ नाम बदले, कुछ निरस्त, यहां देखें

correction in akhilesh yadav list
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बोले राजा भइया- नहीं है गठबंधन की जरूरत, अकेले ही जीत लेंगे चुनाव

there is no need of alliance with congress
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बीजेपी को झटका, पूर्व विधायक ने थामा अखिलेश का हाथ

shiv singh chak joins samajwadi party
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top