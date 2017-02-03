बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अनगिनत जख्म, हड्डियां चूर-चूर, पोस्टमार्टम वाले डाक्टर भी रह गए दंग
{"_id":"5894309f4f1c1bc64fe80978","slug":"building-collapses-at-kanpur-jajmau","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e, \u0939\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091a\u0942\u0930-\u091a\u0942\u0930, \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 04:28 PM IST
Photo Credit: अमर उजाला, कानपुर
कानपुर के जाजमउ की केडीए कालोनी में बुधवार दोपहर बाद ताश के पत्तों की तरह ढही छह मंजिला निर्माणाधीन इमारत से आज तीसरे दिन भी शव निकलने का सिलसिला जारी है। इस हादसे में दस मजदूरों की मौत हो गई थी जबकि 50 से भी ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए थे।
