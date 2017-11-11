जानिए, अन्नू टंडन के बारे में जो सलमान की Being Human Foundation से जुड़कर कर रही हैं लोगों की मदद
Annu Tandan who has been a great connection to Bollywood and Business Industry veterans
बॉलीवुड और बिजनेस इंडस्ट्री की दिग्गज शख्सियतों से गहरा ताल्लुक रखने वाली अन्नू टंडन हर रोज अपना ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय समाजसेवा में ही गुजारती हैं। अन्नू यूपी के उन्नाव जिले से सांसद रह चुकी हैं। बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की बीईंग ह्यूमन एनजीओ से जुड़कर अन्नू गरीब और असहायों की मदद कर रही हैं।
