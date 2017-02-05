आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

Big Breaking : कानपुर में अखिलेश के खिलाफ बड़ी साजिश, फ्लीट के सामने पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 03:57 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
akhilesh yadav rahul ghandi in kanpur

अखिलेश यादव के फ्लीट के सामने से पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध व उसके पास से बरामद सूटकेस

कानपुर में अखिलेश-राहुल गांधी के संयुक्त जनसभा से ठीक पहले पुलिस ने एक संदिग्ध युवक काे सूटकेस के साथ हिरासत में लिया है। युवक अखिलेश के फ्लीट के लिए तय किए गए मार्ग पर खड़ा था। उसे कानपुर के लाल इमली के पास से पुलिस ने हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। सूटकेस में अलग-अलग तरह के तार अाैर कुछ इलेक्ट्राॅनिक उपकरण मिले हैं। पुलिस अधिकारियाें ने फिलहाल इसपर कुछ बाेलने से मना किया है। पुलिस ने सूटकेस की गहनता से जांच के लिए बाॅम एक्सपर्ट काे बुला लिया है। बताया जाता है कि यह किसी बड़ी साजिश का हिस्सा हाे सकता है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

rahul ghandhi akhilesh yadav in kanpur rahul ghandhi in kanpur samajwadi party railly More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

पेट की गैस को चुटकियों में दूर करेंगे ये चमत्कारी नुस्खे, आजमा कर देखें

  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +
amazing tips to get rid of gas problem

ब्रांड के नाम पर बन रहे हैं ठगी का शिकार? इस तरह करें असली की पहचान

  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +
how to identify branded clothes

निया के बोल्ड वीडियो ने पार की सारी हदें, सोशल मीडिया पर भड़काई आग

  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +
nia sharma new bold video album released

पुरुष हो या महिला, हर किसी को अपने पर्स में रखनी चाहिए ये 5 चीजें

  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +
5 things one should be keep in bag always

प्रेग्नेंसी के समय भूलकर भी नहीं करने चाहिए ये 6 काम

  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +
work not to do during pergnancy

जबर ख़बर

...व्हीलचेयर पर बैठकर दिव्यांग बिजू ने बनायाकार ड्राइविंग सिस्टम, हौंसला बढ़ायेगी उनकी ये कहानी

Read More

महासंग्राम 2017

#PunjabPolls: पंजाब में 75 प्रतिशत मतदान, ईवीएम में बंद हुई उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत

punjab polls, punjab election, voting for punjab assembly election 2017

Most Read

3700 करोड़ की ठगी: सनी लियोनी के नाम का केक, राष्ट्रपति भवन को गच्चा, कारनामे और भी

biggest online fraud of 3700 crore: all about the scam and scamster you need to know
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Big Breaking : कानपुर में अखिलेश के खिलाफ बड़ी साजिश, फ्लीट के सामने पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध

akhilesh yadav rahul ghandi in kanpur
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

समाजवादी अधिवक्ता सभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष गौरव भाटिया ने सभी पदों से दिया इस्तीफा

gaurav bhatiya resigns from all posts
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

सोशल ट्रेडिंग में फंसे मेरठ के दो अरब रुपये, क्या है पूरा मामला

social trade me fase
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

अख‌िलेश-राहुल गांधी Live : अखिलेश कानपुर पहुंचे, राहुल गांधी का कर रहे इंतजार

akhilesh-rahul ghandhi address public in kanpur
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी चुनाव में चौंका सकती है ये पार्टी, एक और पूर्व सांसद हुए शामिल

Ex MP joins RLD.
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top