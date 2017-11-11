बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वोटबैंक मजबूत करने के लिए अखिलेश ने अपनाया ये 'बीजेपी स्टाइल', सैफई से कर रहे शुरुआत
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 09:40 AM IST
साल 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में सपा का वोटबैंक मजबूत करने के लिए अखिलेश की बड़ी तैयारी चल रही है। सैफई में एक बड़ा कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर सपा सुप्रीमो यादवों और ओबीसी जातियों को जोड़ने के लिए भाजपा की तर्ज पर मूर्ति का सहारा लेने जा रहे हैं।
