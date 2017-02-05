आपका शहर Close

Election-2017 Election-2017

अख‌िलेश-राहुल गांधी Live : कानपुर पहुंचे अखिलेश, राहुल गांधी का कर रहे इंतजार

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 02:58 PM IST
akhilesh-rahul ghandhi address public in kanpur

अखिलेश यादव अाैर राहुल गांधी ने कानपुर में जनसभा काे संंबाेधित किया

कानपुर में राहुल गांधी के साथ संयुक्त रूप से जनसभा काे संबाेधित करने के लिए अखिलेश यादव कानपुर पहुंच गए हैं। हालांकि अभी तक राहुल गांधी का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। अखिलेश इसके पहले उन्नाव में जनसभा काे संबाेधित किया अाैर पीएम माेदी पर जबरदस्त पलटवार किया। माेदी के SCAM (समाजवादी पार्टी, कांग्रेस, अखिलेश अाैर मायावती) से नारे काे उन्हीं पर पलटवार करते हुए बाेला SCAM का मतलब सेव कंट्री फ्राम अमित शाह एंड माेदी है। अागे बाेला, इन दाेनाें से ही देश अाैर उत्तर प्रदेश काे बचाना है। 
