आग का गोला बन दौडा युवक, आवेश में लगायी आग
{"_id":"59b107474f1c1bf37f8b49b0","slug":"a-fireball-a-young-man-a-fire-in-passion","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u0940 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:37 PM IST
डेमो पिक
PC: demo
उत्तर प्रदेश के फतेहपुर के औंग थाना क्षेत्र के रमेश कुमार (45) पुत्र बैसाखू निवासी औंग ने पारिवारिक कलह के चलते देर रात्री मिटटी का तेल डालकर कमरे में अन्दर से कुंडी लगा कर आग लगा ली।
आग लगाने के कमरे के बाहर आकर आग का गोला बना दौडने लगा परिवार के लोग कुछ समझ पाते तबतक रमेश पूरी तरह जल चुका था।
परिवार के लोग कस्बे के एक निजी अस्पताल में ले गये पर यहां से तुरन्त कानपुर रिफर कर दिया गया। देर रात हैलट अस्पताल में परिजनों के द्वारा भर्ती किया गया है, हालत गम्भीर बतायी जा रही है।
