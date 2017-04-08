बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
12 साल के बच्चे ने देखा मौत का मंजर, बोला- एक तेज अवाज, फिर खून और चीख-पुकार
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 10:19 PM IST
अपनी मां और बाप दोनों को गंवाने वाले 12 साल के करन ने अपनी आंखों से देखा वो भयानक मंजर...
