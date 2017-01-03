बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
2 घंटे 25 मिनट तक ऐसे चली ट्रैक काटने की नापाक कोशिश
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 12:12 AM IST
कानपुर-फर्रूखाबाद ट्रैक पर मंधना स्टेशन के पास शनिवार देर रात पटरी काटकर और पैंड्रॉल क्लिप खोलकर ट्रेन पलटाने की साजिश 2 घंटा 25 मिनट तक चली।
