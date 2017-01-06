आपका शहर Close

खांदी कटने से चार गांवों की फसल डूबी

अमर उजाला ब्यूराो/कन्नौज

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:03 AM IST
Khandi cut crop submerged four villages

कटी खांदीPC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

क्षेत्र के हसेरन पट्टी गांव के सामने रजबहे की खांदी कट जाने से चार गांवों की सौ बीघा फसल जलमग्न हो गई। आलू के खेतों में पानी भर जाने से किसानों को नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा। बुधवार की देर रात ओवरफ्लो चल रहे रजबहे की खांदी हसेरन पट्टी गांव के निकट कट गई। सुबह पट्टी, दलेलपुर गांव तक पानी देख किसान परेशान हो गए।
किसानों ने कई घंटे तक खांदी को बांधने का प्रयास किया लेकिन बहाव तेज होने के कारण सफल नहीं हो सके। खांदी कटने से हसेरन पट्टी, दलेलपुरवा, बरौली, ऊदईयापुर, पट्टी गांवों की सैकड़ों बीघा आलू, गेहूं, चना की फसल को नुकसान हुआ है। किसान गोरे लाल, बलवीर सिंह, धर्मेंद्र कुमार का कहना है उन्होंने गांव के लोगों के साथ रजबहा की खांदी बांधने का प्रयास किया है। नहर विभाग को सूचना दे दी गई है। देर शाम रजबहे का पानी बंद हो गया है।

 
Browse By Tags

khandi kati

