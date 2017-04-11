बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चटकी पटरी से गुजर गई एक्सप्रेस
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 12:04 AM IST
तिर्वा क्रासिंग के पास खुला वेल्डिंग जोड़।
PC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस सोमवार को कन्नौज रेलवे स्टेशन से कुछ दूरी पर चटकी पटरी से गुजर गई। सूचना पर रेलवे पीडब्लूआई ने जांच पड़ताल की। बताया कि डिफेक्टिव जोड़ खुल गया था, उसे दुरुस्त कर दिया गया है।
कानपुर-फर्रुखाबाद रेलवे रूट पर कन्नौज स्टेशन से 500 मीटर की दूरी पर फर्रुखाबाद की ओर पटरी के चटके होने और उस पर से ट्रेन गुजर जाने की सूचना से लोगाें में हड़कंप मच गया। आरपीएफ प्रभारी प्रमोद लकड़ा और रेलवे पीडब्लूआई अजय कुमार भटनागर टीम के साथ पहुंच गए। अजय भटनागर ने बताया कि पटरी को जोड़ते समय वेल्डिंग की जाती है।
मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग करते समय कुछ डिफेक्ट होते हैं, जिन्हें लगातार चेकअप किया जाता है। गुड वेल्ड काफी दिनों तक चलते रहते हैं, और बैड वेल्ड थोड़ी सी सर्दी होते ही अपनी जगह से हिल जाते हैं, लेकिन वेल्डिंग के पास सपोर्ट सिस्टम रहता है। पटरी के वेल्डिंग हिस्से को दो प्लेट से कसा जाता है। कोई गंभीर बात नहीं थी, लेकिन उसे दोबारा से वेल्ड कर दिया गया है।
