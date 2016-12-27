बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
समझौते का दबाव बनाने के लिए रात में घेरा घर
{"_id":"5862ad054f1c1b741aeec214","slug":"the-agreement-to-create-the-pressure-hoop-house-at-night","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0918\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Tue, 27 Dec 2016 11:33 PM IST
police
थाना तालग्राम के गांव चांदापुर में समझौते का दबाव बनाने के लिए दबंगों ने सोमवार की रात लगभग 12.30 बजे पीड़िता का घर घेर कर गाली गलौज की। जान से मारने की धमकी देने लगे। पीड़िता ने एसपी को फोन किया तो पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस को देख दबंग भाग गए। महिला ने मंगलवार की सुबह थानाध्यक्ष से शिकायत की है।
गांव निवासी महिला ने बताया कि 11 जुलाई को पंचायत में उसका मुंह काला कर जूतों की माला डालकर घुमाया गया था। इसमें 12 लोगों को नामजद किया गया था। सोमवार की रात आरोपी अतर सिंह, गौतम ने उसका घर घेरकर गाली-गलौज शुरू कर दी। बाहर निकलने पर जान से मारने की धमकी देने लगे।
भयभीत होकर पुलिस अधीक्षक को मोबाइल पर सूचना दी। चौकी प्रभारी अमोलर छेदीलाल पुलिस टीम के साथ गांव पहुंचे तो दबंग भाग गए। महिला ने सुबह थाने पहुंच कर शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। थानाध्यक्ष आरपी पांडेय ने बताया कि महिला को सुरक्षा का भरोसा दिया गया है। कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
