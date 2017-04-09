आपका शहर Close

डंपर और बस की चपेट में आया ऑटो, एक की मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 12:28 AM IST
Dumpers and bus got hit by auto, one killed

accident, jansi newsPC: demo

झांसी। ग्वालियर रोड पर ओवर टेक के चक्कर में एक ऑटो डंपर और बस की चपेट में आ गया। दुर्घटना में ऑटो में सवार एक युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि दूसरे को गंभीरावस्था में इलाज के लिए ग्वालियर रिफर किया गया। तीसरे युवक का मेडिकल कालेज में उपचार जारी है। 
शनिवार की दोपहर दो बजे ग्वालियर रोड पर भीषण हादसा हो गया। शहर से पाल कालोनी की ओर जा रहा ऑटो आगे जा रहे डंपर और सामने से आ रही बस की चपेट में आ गया।

दरअसल ऑटो आगे जा रहे डंपर को ओवरटेक करने के चक्कर में था। इसी दरम्यान डंपर ने ब्रेक लगा दिए और ऑटो उससे टकरा गया। बचने की कोशिश में ऑटो की दतिया की ओर से आ रही बस से टक्कर हो गई।
इस दुर्घटना में ऑटो सवार ग्वालियर रोड भगवती पेट्रोल पंप के पास निवासी जगदीश के पुत्र मुकेश (22) की मौत हो गई। जबकि, नया गांव पाल कालोनी निवासी पप्पू कुशवाहा को हालत गंभीर होने से मेडिकल कालेज से ग्वालियर के लिए रिफर कर दिया गया। इसके अलावा ऑटो सवार एक अन्य व्यक्ति सूती मिल के पास निवासी रवि रायकवार का इलाज मेडिकल कालेज में किया जा रहा है। 
