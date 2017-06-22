आपका शहर Close

पति की तलाश में भटक रही

jaunpur

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 01:06 AM IST
बाद में पढ़ें
Wandering in search of husband

एसपी से न्याय की गुहार लगाने पहुंची हरिद्वार की स्वेच्छा सिंह। PC: jaunpur

हरिद्वार से आई एक महिला जौनपुर निवासी पति की तलाश में बीते नौ दिनों से यहां भटक रही है पर ससुरालवाले उसे पति से मिलने नहीं दे रहे हैं। पुलिस में शिकायत करने पर भी उसे कोई मदद नहीं मिली। कैबिनेट मंत्री डा. रीता बहुगुणा जोशी ने उसे न्याय दिलाने के लिए कप्तान को कहा फिर भी उसकी सुनवाई नहीं हुई।
इलाहाबाद जिले के हंडिया थाना क्षेत्र के पृथ्वीपुर निवासी स्वेच्छा सिंह हरिद्वार में एक निजी कंपनी में नौकरी करती थीं। उसी कंपनी में जिले के नेवढ़िया थाना क्षेत्र के परेवां गांव निवासी नवीन कुमार यादव भी काम करता था। दोनों में पहले करीबी बढ़ी फिर 19 मार्च 2016 को रुद्रपुर जिले के आर्य समाज मंदिर में इन्होंने शादी कर ली।10 महीने तक दोनों साथ रहे।

17 जनवरी 2017 को नवीन अपने घर चला आया और फिर नहीं लौटा। उसने फोन पर पत्नी को बताया कि उसकी शादी की बात सुन कर घरवाले उसे आने नहीं दे रहे हैं। 13 जून को उसे खोजते हुए स्वेच्छा उसके घर पहुंच गई। पर घरवालों ने उसे नवीन से मिलने नहीं दिया। उसे दरवाजे से भगा दिया।

उसने नेवढ़िया थाने जाकर मदद मांगी पर वहां भी सुनवाई नहीं हुई। 17 जून को स्वेच्छा ने जिले में आई कैबिनेट मंत्री डा. रीता बहुगुणा जोशी से मुलाकात की और अपनी पीड़ा बताई तो उन्होंने एसपी को मामले में कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया। बावजूद इसके भी उसे न्याय नहीं मिला।

इस संबंध में नेवढ़िया पुलिस का कहना है कि महिला ने पहले पति को तलाक दिए बिना दूसरी शादी की है इससे कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा सकती। जबकि पीड़िता का कहना है कि उसकी पहली शादी रिश्तेदारों के बीच हुई पंचायत में टूटी है। उसकी दूसरी शादी के बाद पहले पति ने कोई आपत्ति भी नहीं की है फिर भी पुलिस उसकी नहीं सुन रही है। उसे दुत्‍कारा जा रहा है।
wandering

