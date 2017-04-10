बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
15 मई तक अस्पताल का निर्माण करें पूराः डीएम
{"_id":"58ebcba14f1c1b6137cf599f","slug":"build-up-hospital-till-15th-may-dm","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"15 \u092e\u0908 \u0924\u0915 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e\u0903 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:44 PM IST
निर्माणाधीन जिला महिला अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करते डीएम डा. बलकार सिंह।
जिलाधिकारी डा. बलकार सिंह ने सोमवार को निर्माणाधीन जिला महिला चिकित्सालय भवन का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान इंजीनियर को कार्य कीे गुणवत्ता पर विशेष ध्यान देने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही सीएमओ को 15 मई तक भवन तैयार करवाकर चिकित्सा सुविधाओं से लैस करने का निर्देश दिया।
सीएमओ डा. रविन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि निर्माणाधीन 100 बेड वाले जिला महिला चिकित्सालय भवन के निर्माण की जिम्मेदारी यूपीएसएसपी को सौंपी गई है। यह अस्पताल 19 करोड़ की लागत से बनाया जा रहा है।
इस 5 मंजिला भवन में विशेष रुप से नवजात बच्चों के लिए वातानुकूलित व्यवस्था रहेगी। यह निर्माण कार्य 31 मार्च 2017 तक तैयार होना था। जिस पर डीएम ने मुख्य चिकित्साधिकारी को निर्देशित किया कि 15 मई तक तैयार कराकर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराया जाए। इस अवसर पर सीएमएस पुरुष डा. एसके पांडेय, सीएमएस महिला डा. लिली श्रीवास्तव, जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी डा. आईएन तिवारी, डा. संदीप सिंह, डा. रामप्यारे, डा. एके शर्मा, डा. एसके मिश्रा आदि उपस्थिति रहे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58ec5d8e4f1c1ba368cf5bcb","slug":"man-posing-for-a-photo-with-a-deadly-cobra-in-india-the-snake-bites-his-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u092c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
{"_id":"58ec69644f1c1b9c36cf610d","slug":"now-government-will-provide-study-material-to-school-students-via-mobile-app","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0910\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0921\u0940 \u092e\u091f\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
{"_id":"58ec71044f1c1b9c36cf6141","slug":"nach-baliye-8-monalisa-and-vikrant-kiss-passionately-in-front-of-everyone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u091a \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947-\u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0932, \u0939\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
{"_id":"58ec6fc04f1c1b9c36cf6133","slug":"htc-u-ultra-and-desire-10-pro-price-slashed-up-to-7000","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"HTC \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
{"_id":"58e859564f1c1b1a205b568f","slug":"vaastu-tips-for-a-good-job","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928? \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"58ec65bf4f1c1bc236cf5f17","slug":"up-cm-yogi-adityanath-cabinet-second-meeting","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092c\u200c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947: \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0914\u0930 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u200c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
{"_id":"58e3b0914f1c1bdc315b4f66","slug":"cm-yogi-aditya-nath-first-cabinet-meeting-inside-story","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092e\u093e\u092b, \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u091a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e8ba9f4f1c1b82575b7314","slug":"know-how-much-property-is-b-chandrakala-details-of-property-given-by-ias-officers-on-cm-instructions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e507084f1c1b4a3e5b71c8","slug":"fighter-plane-likely-to-be-crased-in-azamgarh-but-safe","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c\u0903 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947,\u092e\u0917\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
+
{"_id":"58eb825c4f1c1ba368cf50b4","slug":"warrant-issued-against-sp-leader-azam-khan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0920 IPS \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u091c\u092e, \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
{"_id":"58e89aa44f1c1b081a5b6434","slug":"up-government-annapoorna-bhojnalay-yojna","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0916\u093e, 3 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b 5 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top