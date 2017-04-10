आपका शहर Close

15 मई तक अस्पताल का निर्माण करें पूराः डीएम

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, जौनपुर

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:44 PM IST
Build up hospital till 15th May: DM

निर्माणाधीन जिला महिला अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करते डीएम डा. बलकार सिंह।

जिलाधिकारी डा. बलकार सिंह ने सोमवार को निर्माणाधीन जिला महिला चिकित्सालय भवन का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान इंजीनियर को कार्य कीे गुणवत्ता पर विशेष ध्यान देने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही सीएमओ को 15 मई तक भवन तैयार करवाकर चिकित्सा सुविधाओं से लैस करने का निर्देश दिया।
    सीएमओ डा. रविन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि निर्माणाधीन 100 बेड वाले जिला महिला चिकित्सालय भवन के निर्माण की जिम्मेदारी यूपीएसएसपी को सौंपी गई है। यह अस्पताल 19 करोड़ की लागत से बनाया जा रहा है।

इस 5 मंजिला भवन में विशेष रुप से नवजात बच्चों के लिए वातानुकूलित व्यवस्था रहेगी। यह निर्माण कार्य 31 मार्च 2017 तक तैयार होना था। जिस पर डीएम ने  मुख्य चिकित्साधिकारी को निर्देशित किया कि 15 मई तक तैयार कराकर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराया जाए। इस अवसर पर सीएमएस पुरुष डा. एसके पांडेय, सीएमएस महिला डा. लिली श्रीवास्तव, जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी डा. आईएन तिवारी, डा. संदीप सिंह, डा. रामप्यारे, डा. एके शर्मा, डा. एसके मिश्रा आदि उपस्थिति रहे।
