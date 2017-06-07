आपका शहर Close

नहीं हुई माइनर की सफाई

Varanasi Bureau

Varanasi Bureau

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 01:19 AM IST
मीरगंज। शारदा सहायक खंड 39 नरायनपुर रजवाहे नहर से निकली सिसवा माइनर में सफाई न होने से टेल तक पानी नही पहुंच रहा है। किसानों ने तहसील दिवस पर कई बार मामले को उठाया पर फिर भी सफाई नहीं की गयी। शारदा सहायक खण्ड 39 नहर मे से याकुबपुर गांव के पास से निकली सिसवा माइनर गोधना, किशुनदासपुर, चौकीखुर्द होते हुए सिसवा गांव पहुची है। जिससे इन गांवों के अतिरिक्त अगहुआ, याकुबपुर, चौकीखुर्द, चितांव गांव के किसान अपनी फसल सिचते है। किसान विनय कुमार पाण्डेय, टीएन पाण्डेय, सभाजीत गौतम, कल्लु तिवारी, सभाजीत यादव का कहना है की कई बार इस मामले को तहसील दिवस पर भी उठाया गया पर अधिकारी इस ओर ध्यान नही दे रहे है।
