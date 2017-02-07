बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शार्ट सर्किट से दुकान में लगी आग, लाखों की क्षति
{"_id":"589a05554f1c1bc0553796c1","slug":"short-circuit-in-the-shop-fire-damage-millions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 11:05 PM IST
कोटरा तिराहे पर आग लगने से जला सामान।
PC: अमर उजाला
शार्ट सर्किट से थाना एट के कोटरा तिराहे पर स्थित इलेक्ट्रानिक सामान की दुकान में सोमवार की देर रात आग लग गई। दुकान से आग की लपटें निकलते देख वहां अफरा तफरी मच गई। सूचना पाकर मौके पर दुकानदार पहुंचा और दमकल कर्मियाें को सूचना दी। करीब दो घंटे देरी से पहुंची दमकल गाड़ियाें ने आग पर काबू पाया तब तक करीब दो लाख का
सामान जलकर राख हो गया। एट कस्बा निवासी जीतू याज्ञिक की कस्बे के कोटरा रोड स्थित इलेक्ट्रानिक सामान की दुकान है। सोमवार की रात करीब आठ बजे वह दुकान बंद कर घर चला गया। रात करीब नौ बजे उसको लोगों ने सूचना दी कि दुकान में आग लग गई। वह बदहवास हालत में मौके पर पहुंचा और दमकल को सूचना देने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से
आग पर काबू पाना चाहा। इसमें सफलता नहीं मिली और आग ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। देखते ही देखते दुकान में रखे टीवी, फ्रिज समेत कीमती सामान जलकर राख हो गया। सूचना के दो घंटे बाद मौके पर पहुंची दमकल कर्मियाें ने आग पर काबू पाया। तब तक करीब दस लाख का सामान जलकर राख हो गया।
