आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

नशेबाजी में भतीजे को पीटकर बाइक जलाई

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, उरई

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:33 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Bike nephew lit the knockout sottishness

जलाई गई बाइक।PC: अमर उजाला

उरई (जालौन)। शराब पीने के दौरान चाचा भतीजे ने खाने पीने के  बाद दोनाें में किसी बात को लेकर मारपीट हो गई। चाचा ने भतीजे की बाइक में आग लगा दी। इससे बाइक जल गई। सूचना पाकर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और दोनाें को पकड़कर थाने लाई और शांति भंग कीर धाराआें में चालान कर दिया।
कदौरा थाना व कसबा निवासी भतीजा अरविंद कुमार व चाचा मुल्लू कुशवाहा ने बुधवार की रात करीब नौ बजे दोनाें ने शराब पी और किसी बात को लेकर दोनों के बीच झगड़ा हो गया। बात इतनी बढ़ी कि दोनाें में मारपीट हो गई। चाचा ने भतीजे की बाइक में आग लगा दी। इससे बाइक मौके पर ही जल गई। सूचना पाकर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और दोनाें को पकड़कर थाने लाई और दोनाें के खिलाफ शांतिभंग की धाराआें में चालान कर दिया।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sottishness बाइक जलाई

स्पॉटलाइट

बदरीनाथ धाम में उगे इस चमत्कारिक पौधे से हैरत में पड़े वैज्ञानिक

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
badri tulsi miracles shocked scientist

क्रिकेट जगत में 66 साल बाद इस टीम ने लिखा इतिहास, बुमराह बने गवाह

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Gujrat and Mumbai reached in ranji trophy Final Bumrah and prithvi shaw shine

लंबे समय तक ऊनी कपड़ों को बनाए रखना चाहते हैं नया? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Tips To Maintain Woolen Clothes

अवॉर्ड फंक्शन में छाई रही ऐश्वर्या की खूबसूरती, देखें तस्वीरें

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
aishwarya rai bachchan in lion gold award

बेंगलुरु में लड़की के साथ छेड़छाड़ से अक्षय कुमार का खून खौला, कहा- इससे अच्छे तो जानवर हैं

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
akshay kumar got angry about bangalore molestation

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

Most Read

फर्जी आईपीएस गिरफ्तार, पीएम की सुरक्षा में तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों को दे रहा था निर्देश

police arrested fake IPs officer from patna
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मोगा में क्रूरता की हद, मारकर फेंके गए 21 मवेशी, लोग भड़के

cow murder, 21 cows killed at moga of punjab, police, crime
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

दरिंदगी, लिफाफे में बंद कर कूड़ेदान में फेंका नवजात का शव

newborn dead body found in garbage
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

देवरिया में बवाल, मदनपुर थाना फूंका

Organically in Deoria, Madanpur station blew
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्राइम ब्रांच ने पकड़ा नकली नोट छापने का कारखाना

Crime Branch nabbed factory for printing fake notes
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नेपाली लड़कियों की तस्करी में सुरक्षाकर्मी भी करता है मदद

Nepalese girls trafficking security personnel help
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

﻿