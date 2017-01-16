बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डॉक्टरों के पैनल ने नरमुंडों का पोस्टमार्टम किया
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 11:42 PM IST
हड्डी
PC: प्रतीकात्मक
हरदोई। देहात क ोतवाली क्षेत्र के कौंढ़ा गांव में रोड क ी खुदाई के दौरान टीले से बरामद हुए तीन नरमुंड का सोमवार को डॉक्टरों के पैनल ने पोस्टमार्टम किया। अब मंगलवार को इन नरमुंड का एक्सरे किया जाएगा। इसके बाद फोरेसिक जांच के लिए लखनऊ भेज दिए जाएंगे।
देहात कोतवाली क्षेत्र में कौंढा गांव के निकट टीले की खुदाई में मिले तीन नर मुंडों का सोमवार को डॉ. सुरजीत सिंह, डॉ. मुरलीधर और डॉ. आशीष अग्रवाल के तीन सदस्यीय पैनल ने पोस्टमार्टम किया।
पोस्टमार्टम सूत्रों के मुताबिक मंगलवार को तीनों ने नरमुंड का एक्सरे किया जाएगा। इसके बाद इन नरमुंड को फोरेसिंक जांच के लिए लखनऊ विधिविज्ञान प्रयोगशाला भेजा जाएगा।
हरदोई-शाहजहांपुर रोड को फोर लेन किया जाना है। शनिवार को जेसीबी से रोड के आस-पास के एरिया की खुदाई की जा रही थी। इस दौरान यहां पर तीन नरमुंड मिले थे।
ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने रविवार को नर कंकाल का पंचनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मर्चरी में रखवाया था। कोतवाल हीरालाल चौरसिया ने बताया कि नरमुंड का पोस्टमार्टम हो गया है, कुछ और भी जांच होनी है। इसके बाद तीनों नरमुंड जांच के लिए लखनऊ भेजे जाएंगे।
