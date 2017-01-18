आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

शादी का झांसा देकर युवती से दुष्कर्म

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, हरदोई

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 11:57 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
The pretext of marrying the girl raped

rapePC: प्रतीकात्मक

बघौली। एक युवती ने युवक पर शादी का झांसा देकर शारीरिक शोषण करने का आरोप लगाया है। पीड़िता के पिता की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने युवक के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है। पुलिस ने मंगलवार को युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। युवती को मेडिकल के लिए महिला अस्पताल भेजा है। 
  बघौली थानाक्षेत्र में शादी का झांसा देकर युवक गांव की ही युवती (19) को करीब एक महीना पहले बहला-फुसलाकर ले गया था। पीड़ित पिता ने युवक के खिलाफ किशोरी को बहला-फुसला कर ले जाने की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। तब से पुलिस दोनों को तलाश कर रही थी।

मंगलवार को पुलिस ने दोनों को पकड़ लिया। पीड़िता ने युवक पर शादी का झांसा देकर शारीरिक शोषण का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने बुधवार को आरोपी युवक को कोर्ट में पेश कर जेल भेज दिया। थाना प्रभारी बृजेश त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि युवती को मेडिकल के लिए जिला महिला अस्पताल भेजा गया है। मामले की जांच कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

the pretext of marrying the girl raped

स्पॉटलाइट

अगर बाइक पर पीछे बैठती हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Safety Tips For Pillion Rider

सैफ ने किया खुलासा, आखिर क्यों रखा बेटे का नाम तैमूर...

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
saif ali khan said that why he choose the name taimur

Viral Video: स्वामी ओम का बड़ा दावा, कहा सलमान को है एड्स की बीमारी

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
swami om said that salman khan is suffering from aids

बॉलीवुड से खुश हैं आमिर खान, कहा 'हॉलीवुड में जाने का कोई इरादा नहीं'

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
aamir khan have no interest to go to hollywood

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया 6GB रैम वाला दमदार फोन, कैमरा भी है शानदार

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
samsung galaxy c9 pro with 6gb ram launched in india

जबर ख़बर

500 100 का नोट बंद कर जारी किया 20000 का नया नोटहॉस्पिटल

Read More

महागठबंधन की तैयारी

किस-किस पार्टी से गठबंधन कर सकते हैं अखिलेश, किसे कितनी सीटें?

akhilesh planning on seats and party for alliance

Most Read

सपा का लोगो लगी कार से चिल्लाई लड़की, ‘पुलिस-पुलिस बचाओ ये मुझे मार डालेगा’

on toll plaza young man arrested
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सोना कारोबारी के ठिकानों पर आयकर के छापे, जांच में कई खुलासे

Income Tax Raid at Hamirpur Gold businessman House.
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मऊ जिला जेल में डीएम ने मारा छापा, मिला कंडोम का रैपर

Mau district jail DM found condom wrappers
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

छात्रा को अश्लील मैसेज भेजने वाला निकला उसका टीचर

teacher arrested for vulgar message and photos in lucknow
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

डीजे पर नाच रहे युवकों में चले लात-घूंसे, 6 पहुंचे अस्पताल

Fight in Two Group in Marriage Party at Una.
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

दुष्कर्म के आरोप में मुस्लिम धर्म गुरु को हुई जेल

muslim dharm guru get prison in the charge of jail
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿