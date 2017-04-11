आपका शहर Close

पीएचसी पर दवा न मिलने पर भड़के ग्रामीण

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला/ हापुड़

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 08:09 PM IST
Do not get medicine on PHC.

दवा न मिलने पर भड़के ग्रामीणPC: अमर उजाला

झड़ीना गांव स्थित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में दो माह से दवाओं का टोटा है। इसके विरोध में मंगलवार को ग्रामीणों ने प्रदर्शन किया और डॉक्टरों पर मनमानी करने का आरोप लगाया।
अखिल भारतीय लेखक स्वतंत्र लेखक मंच के अध्यक्ष सुबोध त्यागी ने बताया कि गांव में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र की व्यवस्था तो है, चिकित्सक की भी तैनाती है। लेकिन दवाओं का टोटा होने से मरीजों को परेशानी होती है।

उन्होंने बताया कि कई बार दवाओं के संबंध में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों से शिकायत की जा चुकी है, लेकिन समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ। आरोप है कि मजबूरी में मरीजों को निजी मेडिकल स्टोर से दवा खरीदनी पड़ रही है।

स्वास्थ्य अफसरों की अनदेखी के विरोध में मंगलवार को ग्रामीणों ने प्रदर्शन किया और जल्द राहत न मिलने पर उग्र आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

सीएमओ डा. एके सिंह का कहना है कि सभी अस्पतालों पर पर्याप्त मात्रा में दवा भेजी जा रही है। ग्रामीणों की समस्या पर वह अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करेंगे, दवाओं की किल्लत से परेशान नहीं होने दिया जाएगा।
